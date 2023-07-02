Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 201,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 10.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 1.2 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.