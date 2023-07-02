Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 187.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

PSA opened at $291.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

