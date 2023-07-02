Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for KeyCorp Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

