Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after acquiring an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $59,714,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.