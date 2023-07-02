Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.11% of Qorvo worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc supplies semiconductor solutions for consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense markets in the United States, China, other Asian countries, Taiwan, and Europe. The company combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to solve its customers' technical challenges.

