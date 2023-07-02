Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $299.63 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00009372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $299.63 million and approximately $182.22 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.84 or 0.06285241 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,721,756 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

