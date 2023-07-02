Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Price Target Raised to GBX 43

Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of RBWRF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
