Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRF) Price Target Raised to GBX 43

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Rainbow Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:RBWRFFree Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Shares of RBWRF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.