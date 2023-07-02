Rarible Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Rarible has a market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $250,952.68 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00004014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

