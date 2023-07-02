Raymond James Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The company has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$50.21 and a twelve month high of C$68.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

