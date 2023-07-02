Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

