RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $1.85 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00.

REAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.26.

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. RealReal has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RealReal will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

