Reata Pharmaceuticals’ (RETA) “Reiterates” Rating Reiterated at 888

888 reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RETA. SVB Leerink raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RETA stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

