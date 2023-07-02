Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to GBX 6,250

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,350 ($80.74) to GBX 6,250 ($79.47) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBGLY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($99.17) to GBX 8,400 ($106.80) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,575 ($96.31) to GBX 7,840 ($99.68) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,300 ($92.82) to GBX 7,500 ($95.36) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.83) to GBX 6,400 ($81.37) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,315.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

