Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Price Performance

RNLX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $136.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.47. Renalytix has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 255.70% and a negative net margin of 1,375.46%. Research analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Renalytix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 806,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 232,016 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.