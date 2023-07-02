Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXFree Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $3.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RNLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Renalytix Price Performance

RNLX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $136.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.47. Renalytix has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.92.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 255.70% and a negative net margin of 1,375.46%. Research analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Renalytix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 806,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 232,016 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Renalytix in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

