Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

