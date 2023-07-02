Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 3,104 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $423.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

