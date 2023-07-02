Reviewing Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) and Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI – Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Industries Group and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $53.24 million 0.22 -$1.08 million ($0.32) -11.09 Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Ballistic Recovery Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Air Industries Group.

This table compares Air Industries Group and Ballistic Recovery Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group -2.02% -6.18% -1.99% Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air Industries Group and Ballistic Recovery Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Air Industries Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -1.65, indicating that its stock price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component. The Complex Machining segment offers aircraft landing and arresting gears, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk, Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman E2D Hawkeye, the US Navy F-18, and USAF F-16 and F-15 fighter aircraft. The Turbine and Engine Component segment makes components and provides services for aircraft jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engine components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330, the Boeing 777, and others, as well as ground-power turbine applications. The company's products are used by original equipment manufacturers in the manufacture of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters jet turbine engines, and other complex aerospace and defense products. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

