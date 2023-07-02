Reviewing Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) & Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY)

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Free Report) and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries -8.81% -38.57% -10.68% Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $1.57 billion 0.07 $135.96 million ($4.00) -0.88 Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 4.47

Dorel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi. Dorel Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dorel Industries and Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorel Industries currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Given Dorel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dorel Industries is more favorable than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi.

Summary

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi beats Dorel Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. It operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The company's Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the DHP, Signature Sleep, Little Seeds, Ameriwood Home, Cosco Home & Office, Queer Eye, Cosmo Living, Novogratz, Real Rooms, Mr. Kate, Baby Relax, Alphason, Bertini, Ntense, and Notio brands. Its Dorel Juvenile segment provides children's accessories comprising infant car seats, strollers, high-chairs, play yards, and infant health and safety aids under the Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Infanti, Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Quinny, and Cosco brands. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products. The company also provides televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. It offers its products under the Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Dawlance, Elektrabregenz, Blomberg, VoltasBeko, Leisure, Altus, and Flavel brand names. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

