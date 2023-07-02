Reviewing Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 238.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 2 0 2.40

Volatility & Risk

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.18%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc..

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.95 $48.32 million $0.47 72.51 Rexford Industrial Realty $631.20 million 16.62 $167.58 million $0.95 54.97

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Rexford Industrial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 9.39% 2.11% 1.16% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.80% 2.76% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2023, PECO managed 295 shopping centers, including 275 wholly-owned centers comprising 31.5 million square feet across 31 states, and 20 shopping centers owned in one institutional joint venture. PECO is exclusively focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 364 properties with approximately 44.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

