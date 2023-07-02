Reviewing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amesite and Rapid7’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Amesite alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $700,000.00 13.05 -$9.06 million N/A N/A Rapid7 $685.08 million 3.99 -$124.72 million ($1.79) -25.30

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Amesite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amesite and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -608.33% -67.66% -63.16% Rapid7 -14.86% N/A -5.89%

Volatility & Risk

Amesite has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amesite and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid7 0 12 6 0 2.33

Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $53.18, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Amesite.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Amesite on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

(Free Report)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution. The company also provides Threat Intelligence that finds and mitigates threats; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, an industry-leading penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.