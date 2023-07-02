ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKFree Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

RWLK opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 333.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.