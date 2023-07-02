Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rezolute from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,273 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rezolute by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rezolute by 65.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

