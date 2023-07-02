RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.53.

NYSE RH opened at $329.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.53. RH has a 1 year low of $210.00 and a 1 year high of $351.53. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,133,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

