Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after acquiring an additional 414,032 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.9 %

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.