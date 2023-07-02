Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

