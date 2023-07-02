Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.63 ($7.41).

RMV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Rightmove to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.74) to GBX 645 ($8.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.50) to GBX 530 ($6.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.06) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.96) to GBX 660 ($8.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 523 ($6.65) price target for the company.

Rightmove Stock Up 1.1 %

LON RMV opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.65) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 542.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 552.37. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 669 ($8.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,274.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

