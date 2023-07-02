Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,522 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,239,000 after purchasing an additional 421,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $77.68 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

