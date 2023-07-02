Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 463 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.49. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

