Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,798 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,990 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.