Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 60,930 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 201.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,930 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,029,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in LSI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $3,256,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

LYTS opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $356.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.09. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $615,301. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.