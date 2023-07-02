Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.58. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $452.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.64 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,242.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

