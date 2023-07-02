Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,985,000 after purchasing an additional 258,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after purchasing an additional 205,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,943,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after purchasing an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $169.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $131.27 and a 52-week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

