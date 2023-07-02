Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

RS opened at $271.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.74. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $272.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.