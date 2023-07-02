Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 670.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in CRH by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Shares of CRH opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

