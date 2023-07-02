Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,252 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.34.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

