Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $54.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

