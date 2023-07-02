Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 277.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Cohu by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 91,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

