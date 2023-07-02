Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.