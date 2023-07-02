Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.05 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UL opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.