Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE DEO opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $177.79. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Company Profile

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

