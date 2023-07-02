Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE DEO opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.45 and its 200-day moving average is $177.79. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.