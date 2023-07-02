Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.11 Million Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 301.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $37.29 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $1.5291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.