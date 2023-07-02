Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 29.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 43.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8,372.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 589,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

