Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.