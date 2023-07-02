Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Stantec by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $12,524,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $4,680,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 146,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $908.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.16 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

