Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

