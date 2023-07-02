Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.7% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 303,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $160.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

