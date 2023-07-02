Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM opened at $133.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.