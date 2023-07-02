Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

CNQ opened at $56.26 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

