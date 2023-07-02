Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after acquiring an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,119,000 after buying an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,058,000 after buying an additional 80,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 147,414 shares during the period.

Shares of VOYA opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

