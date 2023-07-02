Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,165 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

